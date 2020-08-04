Water line break closes 15th Street

Traffic restrictions in South Side as part of the East Carson Street project will be extended until further notice.

Due to a water main break on South 15th Street, the roadway will be closed around-the-clock until further notice between East Carson Street and Bingham Street while crews from Golden Triangle Construction and PWSA work to repair the pipe. The roadway was scheduled to close daily from 6:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 7 for fire hydrant work.

South 17th Street will continue to close to traffic daily from 6:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. through Friday. Motorists may utilize South 18th Street and South 13th Street during the closures. East Carson Street will remain open with single-lane restrictions in the area.