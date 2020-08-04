Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS receives American Heart Association Elite Status Award

For the third year running, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS was honored with the American Heart Association's 2020 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Performance Achievement Award; the highest level.

The distinction recognizes the outstanding level of critical care Paramedics and EMTs provide to cardiac and stroke patients.

"This is another great accomplishment achieved once again by our City's EMS Bureau," Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. "To be able to maintain and provide the highest quality care for the residents and visitors to Pittsburgh is a reflection of the training, advanced skills, and technology that the Paramedics and EMTs utilize every day throughout the city. Congratulations."

According to the American Heart Association, this elite status distinction signifies that Pittsburgh EMS applies "the most up-to-date and evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in the community you serve."

"This is the fourth year in a row Pittsburgh EMS has received the award and the third year straight that it received the Gold Plus standing, thanks to the meticulous work performed by Pittsburgh EMS personnel each day," said Pittsburgh EMS Chief Ronald Romano.

Assistant EMS Chief Mark Pinchalk noted Pittsburgh EMS achieved this honor while also managing the challenges of an ongoing global pandemic.

"We are going through tough times at the moment, but take a minute and enjoy your accomplishment," said Mr. Pinchalk.