Black Women for a Better Education to host virtual town hall

Black Women for a Better Education will host a virtual town hall entitled, We Demand a Better Education for Pittsburgh’s Children, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6pm via Zoom (register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrduqqqTIqG9yhOCdRZA9fE-wX5VT47JSt).

During the town hall, the group will release a list of demands to Pittsburgh Public Schools and will share their intention to run a slate of candidates for PPS school board in 2021. Featured speakers include:

• Ashley Comans, Former Wilkinsburg School District board member

• James Harris, Woodland Hills School District superintendent

• Amber Thompson, PPS parent and principal consultant of Leaders of Change

• Sala Udin, PPS District 3board member

Distinguished invitees include:

• Governor Tom Wolf

• PA Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera

• County Executive Richard Fitzgerald

• Mayor William Peduto

• Pittsburgh City Council

• PPS Board of Directors

• Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition

• City and county controllers

• Pittsburgh foundation heads

Black Women for a Better Education is a coalition of Black women PPS parents, alumni, former employees, retirees, and concerned community members committed to ensuring that all Black children in this region receive the high-quality education they deserve.

The group started meeting in May 2020 out of frustration with the district’s response to COVID-19 and the subpar remote learning rollout, which is rooted in a number of organizational inadequacies and shortcomings. Black Women for Better Education is currently advocating for the PPS school board not to renew Superintendent Anthony Hamlet’s contract but have broader aspirations of dismantling systems that perpetuate racism and oppression in and around the school district.