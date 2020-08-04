Knoxville Community Council meets by Zoom on Aug. 6

The Knoxville Community Council will meet on Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 6, 6 p.m.

The agenda includes reports on: A Back-to-school Backpack Distribution. Details will be discussed during the meeting .; The Rochelle Tower meeting; The implicit bias/procedural justice meeting; The Mayor/policing policies meeting; and, The Division 4 project. There will also be updates from community partners.

Join the Zoom meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88568382358?pwd=RGp0dmEwUlFKOC83U3ZQZ0lCQkRWUT09 with the Meeting ID: 885 6838 2358 and Passcode: 136242.

One tap mobile is: +19292056099,,88568382358#,,,,,,0#,,136242# US (New York) or +13017158592,,88568382358#,,,,,,0#,,136242# US (Germantown)

Dial by location: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) with Meeting ID: 885 6838 2358 and Passcode: 136242.