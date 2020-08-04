Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for September 1

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Grandma Roses Properties, 222 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Grandma Roses Properties, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Jessica Parks, 209 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 303.1, Swimming Pool.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.