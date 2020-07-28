Police find male gunshot victim in Arlington after Shotspotter alert

Pittsburgh Police were sent to the 2200 block of Fort Hill Street for a Shotspotter alert around 1 p.m. on July 30.

The responding Zone 3 officers initially found no evidence on Fort Hill Street. While on scene they were alerted to a male gunshot wound victim nearby in the 2100 block of Brent Street. There, the officers found a male in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The female driver stated they were shot at on Fort Hill Street. The male victim was given aid by officers until medics arrived. EMS transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The female and a child passenger were not injured.

No suspect descriptions were available.

As part of the investigation, police were able to recover evidence on Fort Hill Street.