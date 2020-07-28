South Side Post Office reduces hours in August

The South Side Post Office, 1731 E. Carson Street, will have new hours beginning August 22.

The lobby hours for the Carson Station will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. except from 1-2 p.m. when it will be closed for lunch. The station will also be closed on Saturdays beginning August 22.

Nearby, the Mt. Oliver Post Office, 140 Brownsville Road, will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

The Mt. Washington Post Office's hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-1 and 2-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The branch is at 213 Shiloh Street.