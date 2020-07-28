Slopes resident interns for Rep. Wheatley

Louis Schoen, a South Side Slopes resident and graduate of Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies 6-12, landed a summer internship with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Democratic Caucus as a lead intern of office operations for "The People's Office" represented by Jake Wheatley Jr.

Schoen is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a minor in social justice studies from Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh.

He is the son of Erika Schoen and brother of Shay McDaniel.

"I'd like to thank my mother and older sister for the support and love they've given me to become confident in everything I do. I wouldn't be the man I am without them," Schoen said.

"My favorite part about being a Point Park student is the connections I've been able to create. I appreciate the large alumni base who help Point Park graduates and interns," he added.