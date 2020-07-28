Low-cost computers now available for curbside pickup in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Computer Reach launched its new Curbside Pickup program to offer low-cost computers, laptops, and technological devices in an effort to get families and individuals digitally connected during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Available at the Computer Reach Warehouse, 1 DRV Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m., Curbside Pickup utilizes customer-scheduled appointments to limit the number of individuals visiting the Warehouse at one time and maintain proper physical distancing. All customers and staff are required to wear a facial covering. Hand sanitizer is available on-site.

While the digital divide has been present in the United States of America for decades, workers, families, and students of all ages have been especially affected during the COVID-19 pandemic as workplaces and schools transitioned to telework and home-based learning in March. However, in Pittsburgh alone, 13% of households do not have access to a home computer.

“Schools and employers moved their services online, but those services are only accessible to families who have access to the internet and a computer at home,” said Computer Reach Operations Manager Kyle Spangler. “We had to figure out a safe and effective way to get affordable computers into the hands of those who need them now more than ever before.”

While Computer Reach typically invites community members to freely visit their Warehouse in Wilkinsburg, Mr. Spangler stated, “with COVID-19, we cannot risk having large groups of people visiting at one time.” As a solution, Computer Reach created the Curbside Pickup program. By visiting Computer Reach’s Curbside Pickup webpage, community members can select a device and schedule an appointment to visit the Warehouse to complete the purchase. Mr. Spangler added this method allows the organization to “safely service one individual or family at one time.”

To view available computers or schedule an appointment, visit the Computer Reach website: http://www.computerreach.org/curbside-pickup/. The Curbside Pickup webpage can be viewed on any digital device, including cell phones. Appointments are required.

Computer Reach is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that makes technology available to people most in need through refurbished equipment, computer literacy, training, and support. To learn more, visit the Computer Reach website: http://www.computerreach.org/.