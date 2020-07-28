Community benefits of filling out 2020 Census important for Allegheny County

Responses shape decisions for communities and critical public services

Responding to the 2020 Census shape decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds flow into communities each year for the next 10 years for critical services. It is more important than ever that residents of Allegheny County are counted, as only 68.1% of Allegheny County residents have responded to the 2020 Census.

Health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the 2020 Census. Responses determine a number of services, including where a hospital or clinic may be needed, mapping out where to distribute supplies and where vulnerable members of the public live in cases of emergency response, the types of educational programs may be available in a community and where a new road or bridge may be built. These are services that affect the day-to-day lives of everyone.

While COVID-19 has changed how responses to the 2020 Census are traditionally collected, everyone is encouraged to take the time to respond.

"It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail - all without having to meet a census taker," said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham. "It's something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years."

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in your invitation, or by paper through the mail.