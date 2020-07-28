15th and 17th to close for fire hydrant and paving work through August 7

PennDOT District 11 has announced that traffic restrictions on East Carson Street will continue weather permitting.

Fire hydrant and paving work requiring the closures of South 17th street and South 15th streets between East Carson and Bingham streets will continue from 6:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. each weekday through Friday, August 7.

Both South 15th and South 17th streets will be closed to traffic as crews conduct the work. Motorists may utilize South 18th and South 13th streets during the closures. East Carson Street will remain open with single-lane restrictions in the area.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.