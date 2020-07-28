Increased income guidelines released for WIC program

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced increased income guidelines for the PA Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Nutrition Program.

Income limits for eligibility start with an annual gross income of $23,606 for a family of one; $31,894 for two; $40,182 for three; $48,470 for four; and $56,758 for five. Allegheny County residents with family sizes larger than five should contact the Health Department's WIC Program by calling 412-350-5801.

WIC is a federally funded program for pregnant women, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers, infants and children under the age of five. Eligibility is based on income and nutritional risk.

Participants receive nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and the new PA eWIC Card, which is redeemable at participating grocery stores. The eWIC Card can be used to purchase infant formula, infant cereal, jarred baby foods, milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, juice, cereal, peanut butter, whole grains, including bread, tortillas, oatmeal, rice and pasta, soy beverage, tofu, dry or canned beans, canned chunk light tuna, pink salmon or sardines, and fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables including organic varieties.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACHD is mailing out the 2020 Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks to all eligible WIC participants through September 30, 2020, or while supplies last. The FMNP vouchers can be redeemed for locally grown Pennsylvania fruits and vegetables at FMNP authorized PA farm markets and stands through November 30, 2020. The Health Department encourages participants to redeem their FMNP checks during the peak of the growing season for PA grown produce, which runs July through October.

ACHD will continue to conduct most WIC appointments over the telephone and some appointments through telehealth services for Allegheny County participants. The WIC office will call you to complete the appointment and instruct clients on how to receive their WIC benefits. The Health Department is also still accepting new WIC participants, and you can complete a pre-application by visiting: http://www.pawic.com. Call 412-350-5801 if you have any questions.

PA WIC is funded by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.