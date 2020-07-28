Zoning Board hearings for August 6

Updated

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 102/20 on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Sarah Bradley, applicant, and SouthSide Works City Appartments LLC, owner, for 455 26th Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests installation of signage (two projecting signs, two canopy signs and signage incorporated into vinyl window screens) on first floor of existing X-story structure.

Variances: 919.03.M.5.8(d)(ii): Maximum of 9 sq. ft. per side permitted and 18 sq. ft. requested for two proposed signs; 919.03.M.5(c): Canopy signs shall not extend above the height of the canopy and shall not be more than 8” in height. The four proposed canopy signs extend above the height of 10”. Two of the canopy signs have a proposed height of 3’8”.

Zone case 111/20 on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Kelly Raynise, applicant, and Edward C. and Diane H. Martin, owners, for 835 Gearing Avenue, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests urban plant nursery and accessory shed structure.

Variances: 911.01.G: Nursery use is not permitted in R2-H district; 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ side setback required, 4’ and 3’ requested; Minimum 15’ front setback required and 12’11” requested.

Zone case 126/20 on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Bob Steele, applicant, and Wall Garage LLC, owner, for 247 Zuzu Circle, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-M).

Applicant requests new single-family dwelling.

Variances: 905.01.C: Minimum 30’ front setback required and 16’5” requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ and 4’ requested; Minimum 30’ rear setback required and 6.5’ requested; 915.02.A.1: Proposed grading within 5’ of the property line.

Zone case 127/20 on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Bob Steele, applicant, and Wall Garage LLC, owner, for 249 Zuzu Circle, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-M).

Applicant requests new single-family dwelling.

Variances: 905.01.C: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ and 4’ requested; Minimum 30’ rear setback required and 4’ requested; 915.02.A.1: Proposed grading within 5’ of the property line.