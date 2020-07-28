Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for September 1

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Grandma Roses Properties, 222 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Grandma Roses Properties, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.