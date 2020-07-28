East Carson Street restrictions this weekend in South Side

Traffic restrictions on East Carson Street will occur Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2 weather permitting.

Crews will perform paving operations requiring single-lane alternating traffic on East Carson Street between Arlington Avenue and South Third Street from 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the eastbound direction on East Carson Street between South 15th and South 14th streets from 8 p.m. Sunday night to 6 a.m. Monday morning while crews conduct waterline replacement work.