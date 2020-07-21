ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Suspect identified in shooting of man on Knox Avenue

Updated

 
July 21, 2020



Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 responded to a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds fired in the 80 block of Knox Avenue, followed by 911 calls for a person shot, just after 1 a.m. on July 22.

When officers arrived on scene they found Clinton Jamar Miller, 40, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Medics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition where he died.

Pittsburgh Police VCU detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Montez Freeman, 38, of Pittsburgh suspected of the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call VCU detectives at 412-323-7800.

 

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

