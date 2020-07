Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

Willis Morris was last seen July 16. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Hazelwood, South Side and Homestead areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Special Victims Unit detectives at 412-323-7141.