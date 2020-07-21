ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Man found shot on Knox Avenue

 
July 21, 2020



Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 responded to a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds fired in the 80 block of Knox Avenue, followed by 911 calls for a person shot, just after 1 a.m. on July 22.

When officers arrived on scene they found Clinton Jamar Miller, 40, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Medics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition where he died.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident as a homicide. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

 

