Man found shot on Knox Avenue
July 21, 2020
Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 responded to a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds fired in the 80 block of Knox Avenue, followed by 911 calls for a person shot, just after 1 a.m. on July 22.
When officers arrived on scene they found Clinton Jamar Miller, 40, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Medics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition where he died.
Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident as a homicide. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.
There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
