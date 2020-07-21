ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Readshaw's background check for police bill signed into law

 
July 21, 2020



A measure requiring law enforcement agencies to conduct a through background investigation on potential new hires was signed into law last week by Gov. Tom Wolf. The legislation was passed unanimously in both the House and Senate chambers.

"The intent of my legislation is to foster trust in law enforcement agencies by ensuring they do not unknowingly hire an officer with a history of misconduct," state Rep. Harry Readshaw said. "It will also boost the integrity of police officers who serve the public with honor."

"House Bill 1841, which is part of a larger package of reforms geared at improving accountability for those who serve as police officers in our communities, will ensure Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies have all the information they need to select the best candidates for police officer positions," Rep. Readshaw said.

According to the state Representative, H.B. 1841 will require a hiring agency to review an applicant's previous employment record before he or she can be hired. It also requires law enforcement agencies to keep records of the reason for a police officer's separation from service. This includes criminal records, civil suits and any other ethical complaints against the officer.

 

