MWCDC will host Zoom Wednesday concerning Zipline from Mt. Washington

 
July 21, 2020



The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation Development Committee will hold a Zoom virtual teleconference on Wednesday, July 22 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The agenda will include discussion on new banners for Grandview Avenue with Greg Panza, MWCDC Development co-chairperson and The Pittsburgh Zipline Company proposal with Jeremy Goldman, CEO.

Join the Zoom meeting with video: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82147472333 Meeting ID: 821 4747 2333

The meeting will be first come, first served in case they exceed their permitted participants level. Questions will be submitted through "chat" or by raising hands. Contact MWCDC for assistance with Zoom.

The presentation will be available through email requests to info@mwcdc.org.

 

