ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

LGBTQIA+ Commission seeks applicants

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 21, 2020



The newly formed City of Pittsburgh LGBTQIA+ Commission is seeking applicants to serve as commissioners. The LGBTQIA+ Commission legislation was approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Peduto last week.

Commissioners are required to either live or work within the City of Pittsburgh and the city is seeking individuals who can advise on LGBTQIA+ experience in the areas of workforce development and employment, education and educational barriers, health and ADA issues, homeless community and housing barriers, and senior citizen and aging communities.

Those interested in applying can fill out this interest form by August 28, 2020.

The commission originated from Mayor William Peduto's LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council that started in 2016 to advise on policy and issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. By signing the LGBTQIA+ Commission into City Code, the Commission is required by law to ensure LGBTQIA+ community voices are heard and reflected in the city's plans, agendas and policy decisions. 

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/23/2020 02:14