LGBTQIA+ Commission seeks applicants

The newly formed City of Pittsburgh LGBTQIA+ Commission is seeking applicants to serve as commissioners. The LGBTQIA+ Commission legislation was approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Peduto last week.

Commissioners are required to either live or work within the City of Pittsburgh and the city is seeking individuals who can advise on LGBTQIA+ experience in the areas of workforce development and employment, education and educational barriers, health and ADA issues, homeless community and housing barriers, and senior citizen and aging communities.

Those interested in applying can fill out this interest form by August 28, 2020.

The commission originated from Mayor William Peduto's LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council that started in 2016 to advise on policy and issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. By signing the LGBTQIA+ Commission into City Code, the Commission is required by law to ensure LGBTQIA+ community voices are heard and reflected in the city's plans, agendas and policy decisions.