First responders rescue elderly man who fell over hillside in Mt. Washington

Pittsburgh Bureaus of EMS (Rescue 2/Medic 3), Fire (27 Engine) and Police (Zone 3) responded to a call for an elderly male who had fallen about 20 feet down a hillside while walking in the 600 block of Olympia Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 21.

When first responders arrived on scene they observed the man, in his 80s, clinging to a tree in a steep, wooded area. He was alert and conscious.

Medics from EMS Rescue 2 devised a rope and pulley system to hoist him up the hill in a stokes basket to a waiting stretcher.

The man was evaluated on scene by Medic 3 and had no serious injuries. He was ambulatory and refused transport to the hospital, but was cleared by a physician before he returned home with family.