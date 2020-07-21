UPMC representative speaker at South Side Planning Forum

The combined July/August South Side Planning Forum meeting will be a virtual meeting on Zoom on Tuesday, July 28, 5:30 p.m.

The agenda will include presentations from: Margaret Bell, UPMC VP, Corporate Real Estate concerning the South Side Outpatient Center complex renovations and City Councilman Bruce Kraus and Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden with the South Side Parking Enhancement District report.

Join in on a computer or other device using the following link: https://bit.ly/2OGXuyA using the Meeting ID of: 820 8114 2910 and Password: 332534

By phone with one tap mobile: +13017158592,,82081142910#,,,,0#,,332534# US (Germantown) +13126266799,,82081142910#,,,,0#,,332534# US (Chicago). Phone - Dial by your location: +1646 558 8656 US (New York).