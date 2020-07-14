What The Reporter means to me...Carolyn K

In addition to the sense of “comfort” knowing that I remember The Reporter being around for so long, The Reporter has consistently provided the information I want to know.

More times that I can count, my neighbors and I have referenced to “look in The Reporter” to get the information. The Reporter provides photos, articles, advertisements and synopsis of meetings and events, all for the things that are of interest and importance to the people in my area.

Having been involved in several community groups over the years, The Reporter has been invaluable in getting the word out about upcoming meetings and activities. It’s definitely the standard go to when so many members of our community are not on social media.

I definitely appreciate The Reporter and all those who are involved in making it happen.

Carolyn K