South Pittsburgh area churches in the Diocese of Pittsburgh impacted by COVID-19

An employee at Blessed Trinity Parish in the South Hills has tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution, churches and other buildings in the parish will be closed for extra cleaning and sanitizing.

Following health guidelines, the Allegheny Health Department is being contacted. Staff members were informed of the risk of possible exposure and advised to contact their doctor for guidance. People with direct exposure to the person who tested positive are being tested for the virus. All will be following voluntary self-quarantine procedures per local, state and federal guidelines as well as diocesan directives.

The church building involved is St. Albert the Great (Baldwin); however, as a precaution, all parish church buildings that include: St. Basil (Carrick), St. Wendelin (Carrick), Holy Angels (Hayes), and St. Sylvester (Brentwood) will be cleaned and sanitized. None of the churches are open for daily Masses. None of the buildings will be in use this week.

Reopening schedules for Blessed Trinity Parish will be forthcoming.