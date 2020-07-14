ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

New 12 Step Program is beginning on the Hilltop

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 14, 2020



The Western Orthodox Church, Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena, will now administer the 12 Step Program beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 with instructor Shawn Collington at its Hilltop location, 108 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver, PA 15210.

At this time, they will be keeping the group to no larger than 20 participants. RSVP to 412-586-5621 or stop by on Wednesday. Refreshments will be served.

This program under Bishop Victor Cianca, post graduate doctoral certificate in Pastoral and Christian Counseling.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/17/2020 06:33