New 12 Step Program is beginning on the Hilltop

The Western Orthodox Church, Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena, will now administer the 12 Step Program beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 with instructor Shawn Collington at its Hilltop location, 108 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver, PA 15210.

At this time, they will be keeping the group to no larger than 20 participants. RSVP to 412-586-5621 or stop by on Wednesday. Refreshments will be served.

This program under Bishop Victor Cianca, post graduate doctoral certificate in Pastoral and Christian Counseling.