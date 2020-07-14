Expose the longterm effects of littering with your trashiest photos

Did you know that littering is against the law!

Pennsylvania motorists can be fined up to $300 for littering from a vehicle and many municipalities have fines for pedestrians and businesses as well. Also, according to PENNDOT, the decomposition time for several commonly littered items are:

• Glass Bottle Approx. 1 Million Years

• 6-Pack Collar 450 Years

• Aluminum Can 200-500 Years

• Plastic Jug 70 Years

• Steel Cans 50 Years

• Degradable Plastic Bag 10-20 Years

• Disposable Diapers 10-20 Years

• Cigarette Butt 1-5 years

Use your camera or mobile device to identify the worst or unusual examples of litter in your Pennsylvania community by entering the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s annual Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest. The contest is open to amateur photographers only.

Entries will be judged on six criteria: Anti-litter message; Originality; Photographic technique;Quality of photo; Originality of title; and, Severity of the litter. Contestants will be divided into two classes—Students (through Grade 12) and adults.

Six prizes, three to each group, will be awarded with the first-place winner receiving $500, second-place $250 and third-place $100. Entrants are encouraged to initiate a clean-up of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of your efforts for additional judging points. The deadline for submissions is October 31, 2020.

Entries, limited to five per person and no smaller than 4x6 and no bigger than 8x10, should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.

All entries (including digital) should include entrant’s: Name; Address; Email address; Phone number; Title given to photo; Location of litter site; and, How they learned of the contest. Students must also include age, grade and name of school. Photos submitted without all the above will not be judged. Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.

Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and additional information, as well as previous winners, can be found at www.prc.org/lens-litter/ .