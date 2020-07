The Borough of Mt. Oliver intends to sell a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor and a 2013 Ford Police Interceptor SUV via electronic auction.

All are welcome to bid on one or both of these items beginning 10:00 AM on July 14, 2020 and ending 10:00 AM on July, 24 2020 by visiting http://www.municibid.com. Items will be sold to the highest, responsible bidder.