County to allow indoor dining starting 5 p.m. July 17

Seating limited to 25% capacity

Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen has announced a new order to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the county has been issued following review of the state’s orders issued July 15.

The new order rescinds the July 8 order and takes effect at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020. All provisions of the Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Directing Targeted Mitigation Measures, dated July 15, 2020 are in effect, with the following exceptions for the county:

• Indoor and outdoor seating areas for sit-down, dine-in service at bars, restaurants, and private catered events shall be closed to patrons by 11:00 p.m. Take-out sales continue to be permitted after 11:00 p.m., consistent with applicable Pennsylvania law.

• The use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited at all indoor and outdoor dining facilities and indoors at casinos.

• Events and gatherings other than those in businesses in the retail food services industry are limited to:

o Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited; and

o Outdoor events and gatherings of more than 50 persons are prohibited.

For purposes of the order, “event and gathering” is defined as: “A temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes, that takes place over a limited timeframe, such as hours or days. For example, events and gatherings include fairs, festivals, concerts, or shows and groupings that occur within larger, more permanent business, such as shows or performances within amusement parks, individual showings of movies on a single screen/auditorium within a multiplex, business meetings or conferences, or each party or reception within a multi-room venue.” This definition is identical to that provided by the state for consistency.

The term does not include a discrete event or gathering in a bar or a business in the retail food services industry addressed by Section 1 of the Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Directing Targeted Mitigation Measures, dated July 15, 2020.