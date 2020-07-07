ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Police ask for help finding missing man

 
July 7, 2020



Detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit are asking for the public's assistance to help find a missing 27-year-old man.

Nicholas "Niko" McPherson is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and no shoes on Wednesday, July 8 around noon in Hazelwood.

Mr. McPherson is known to frequent the Waterfront and South Side areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 or dial 9-1-1.

 
