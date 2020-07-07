July 4 is busy for task force

On July 4, the Pittsburgh Fireworks Taskforce, with investigators from Pittsburgh police and fire departments, responded to 131 complaint calls regarding fireworks.

After midnight there were 125 additional calls task force members were forced to triage and prioritize due to the severity of the others. Pittsburgh EMS also responded to many of these calls.

Of the calls in Zone 3, Jucunda Street and Orchard Place held large block parties with elaborate fireworks displays. As a result of those, fireworks from the Jucunda Street party were to blame for a two-alarm residential structure fire in the 100 block of Orchard Place.

Both parties left behind a large amount of debris on the streets requiring the help of Public Works to clear away.

Throughout the city, the police issued a number of citations and charges will be pursued for some of the more serious incidents.