Road work will close some South Side streets

Traffic restrictions will continue on East Carson Street Monday through Friday, July 13-17 weather permitting.

Fire hydrant work requiring roadway closures will occur from 6:30 - 4:30 PM each day according to the following schedule:

• Monday and Tuesday, July 13-14 on South 17th Street between East Carson and Bingham streets.

• Wednesday through Friday, July 15-17 on South 15th Street between East Carson and Bingham streets.

Both South 15th and South 17th streets will be closed to traffic as crews from PWSA conduct the work. Motorists may utilize South 18th Street and South 13th Street during the closures. East Carson Street will remain open with single-lane restrictions in the area.

Single-lane restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between 3rd and 9th streets and between Arlington Avenue and Terminal Way through early September as crews work to install drainage pipes, manholes and inlets along the roadway.

Additionally, parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between 5th and 22nd streets around-the-clock through early September as crews conduct sidewalk and curb replacement work.