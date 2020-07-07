PA Resources Council has conservation workshops in July

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has released its July schedule of workshops, now conducted as online webinars.

The new format enables individuals living in southwestern Pennsylvania to take part in online instruction and then to make arrangements to pick up a composting bin or rain barrel at PRC’s headquarters in North Side. Individuals living throughout the Commonwealth can take part in a free online Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar.

“PRC now offers numerous webinars as a more convenient, flexible way to educate Pennsylvania residents who desire to learn about how they can take part in PRC’s mission to prevent waste and conserve environmental resources,” according to PRC Education Specialist Nancy Martin.

“Individuals taking part in the Backyard Composting and Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinars will receive the tools of the trade, specifically composting bins and rain barrels, following the webinars, so at this time we’re conducting these webinars for individuals living in southwestern Pennsylvania so they can drive to a bin pick-up site a week or two following t he webinars,” Ms. Martin explains.

To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.

Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost.

Course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings. The cost is $70 and includes webinar instruction and one composting bin. Pre-registration is required.

Backyard composting webinar sessions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on: Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 29.

Bin distribution is by appointment only. Individuals will register for a time to pick up a bin or barrel after completing online instruction. Pick up will take place weekly on Wednesdays (July 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5) from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays (July 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug 7) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at PRC’s North Side location at 828 W. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Discover how to harvest rainwater from your roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape in a Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel Webinar. Learn about problems associated with stormwater runoff and techniques to reduce your contribution to watershed pollution.

Course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden RAIN 55-gallon easy-to-install rain barrel. The cost is $80 and includes webinar instruction and one rain barrel. Pre-registration is required.

Watershed Awareness Webinar sessions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on: Wednesday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 21.

Bin distribution is by appointment only. Individuals will register for a time to pick up a bin or barrel after completing online instruction. Pick up will take place weekly on Wednesdays (July 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5) from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays (July 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug 7) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at PRC’s North Side location at 828 W. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

PRC will offer a free “Recycling & Waste Reduction” webinar on Wednesday, July 15, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The online workshop will answer common questions surrounding recycling issues such as curbside collection, hard-to-recycle materials and pharmaceutical disposal. Learn recycling best practices by joining the webinar from anywhere in Pennsylvania or surrounding states.

Although the Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar is free, pre-registration is required.

To register for any of the PRC webinars, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.