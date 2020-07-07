ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Friends rally to help Knoxville residents whose home caught fire from fireworks

 
July 7, 2020



The Fourth of July wasn’t cause for celebration for one family in Knoxville.

The Pittsburgh Police Fireworks Task Force received more than 250 complaints concerning fireworks, including two for structure fires. One of those fires occurred on Orchard Place in Knoxville.

The Blankenships were celebrating the holiday when fireworks from Jucunda Street caused a fire in their home. Roy and Keona Blankenship and their seven children weren’t hurt in the fire, but they lost most of their belongings.

Roy and Keona are active in their community, frequently volunteering in the Knoxville, Beltzhoover and Mt. Oliver neighborhoods. Roy, outreach and assistance manager for the Hilltop Alliance, typically spends his days helping Hilltop residents getting help to fix their homes.

Those friends and neighbors are now trying to help Roy and his family. Friends have set up a gofundme page with a goal of $25,000 to help the Blankenships. As of Wednesday evening, the page had more than $10,000 from 267 donors. To contribute to the Blankenship Fire Recovery Fund, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/blankenship-fire-recovery-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

 
