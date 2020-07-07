Emerald View Park Photo Challenge! opens

Mount Washington Community Development Corp. (MWCDC) is kicking off the 2020 Emerald View Park Trail Photo Challenge! in partnership with the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy (PPC), and community supporter Robert Smith, a member of MWCDC’s Emerald View Park and Sustainability Committee.

During the Challenge, everyone is encouraged to explore more than nine miles of woodland trails (safely and socially distanced) in Emerald View Park, find and photograph unique features identified in the “Challenge Map,” upload the photos to social media or text them to PPC, and enjoy other views along the way.

The Challenge Map, available after registration, includes feature pictures and coordinates. Challenge participants receive a chance to win a Hydro Flask Hydration Pack.

The Challenge takes place through July 31. Fifteen winners will be chosen on August 1.

Register for the challenge at https://www.pittsburghparks.org/evpchallenge?hs_preview=cecQhxLV-30864068365; Take a photo of each feature found; Upload the photos to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy @pittsburghparks using the hashtag #EVPChallenge. Challenge

participants without social media accounts should text photos with their name and “EVPChallenge” to 1-866-216-7543.