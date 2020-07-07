Early Learning Resource Center has help finding child care, summer camps

Parents looking for childcare programs or camps this summer in Allegheny County can find information through the Region 5 Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) and a new childcare tool, find.alleghenychildcare.org. The tool is a searchable database of current openings available at licensed childcare programs and summer camp facilities around the county.

“The challenges to parents have been especially great this year, with the current pandemic causing people to reconsider their previous childcare options or find new ones. This tool can be extremely useful for finding quality care facilities and camps that are open and accepting new applicants,” said Department of Human Services (DHS) Director Marc Cherna.

Users of the tool can search separately for camps or childcare; they can also search by zip code to find locations that are most convenient. In addition, they can call the ELRC at 1-888-340-357 or 412-350-3577 to talk with someone about their childcare needs. Walk-in service at the center’s main office downtown or at any of the satellite offices is currently suspended but will begin by appointment only at most locations on July 6.

For a list of addresses and hours, visit elrc5.alleghenycounty.us.

The ELRC is a partnership of DHS, Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), the Alliance for Infants and Toddlers, and Trying Together that provides access to information and programs in support of early learning services for low-income families.