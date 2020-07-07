Three area libraries will operate curb side pick-up locations

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is expanding its curb side pick-up locations to several South Pittsburgh branches.

At the curb side pick-up locations, readers may pick up existing holds, return all those books they've been keeping safe, or take advantage of the expanded outdoor Wi-Fi.

Beginning July 14, CLP-Knoxville will have the service and on July 21 it will start at the CLP-Carrick and CLP-South Side branches.

When readers items are ready for pick up, they will receive an email, telephone or text notice. When they receive the notice, they should call their location to arrange a pick-up time. All visitors need a confirmed appointment time in order to pick up their items.

Pickup times will be scheduled every 15 minutes. Currently, the library is not transferring holds from other locations.

If a reader misses their scheduled pick-up date/time, their items will be removed from their account and they will have to re-request these holds over the phone with the library reference staff.

Currently, holds placed prior to April 8, 2020 are being fulfilled in the order in which they were received. The catalog is expected to open for new holds in mid-July.

When someone arrives at the curbside tent to make a pick-up they should:b

• Plan to arrive during the prearranged pick-up window. Call the location to announce your arrival. You may be asked to verify a piece of personal information to determine identity.

• Respect social distancing protocols and stand behind the line marked on the sidewalk. Staff are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Patrons are asked to do the same when using curbside service.

• Staff will retrieve the prepacked items and bring them out. When the bag with the items is placed on a table the person reserving the items may step forward and retrieve their package.

• The staff would love to chat and catch up, but for everyone's safety everyone is asked to not linger or congregate in front of the library.

During curbside hours, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., outdoor book returns are at open locations to accept items to be returned. At this time, staff are not able to take items directly from anyone.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, CLP is quarantining all items before processing. Note your account will not immediately reflect the returns for at least 72 hours.