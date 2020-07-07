Outdoor dining returns Friday, indoor dining and alcohol still prohibited

Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen has announced a new, two-week order has been issued to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the county. The new order rescinds the June 28 and July 2 orders and takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The new order does the following:

• Indoor dining or alcohol consumption at bars, restaurants, or any other business establishments in Allegheny County is prohibited.

• Bars, restaurants or any other business establishment with food service located in Allegheny County are permitted to provide take-out and delivery sales, of food and alcohol, as well as dine-in service in outdoor seating areas so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements of the state’s Guidance for Businesses in the Restaurant Industry Permitted to Operate During the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency to Ensure the Safety and Health of Employees and the Public, including maximum occupancy limits, and the following:

o Indoor areas, including bar areas, of restaurants and retail food service businesses must be closed to customers except for through-traffic. Non-bar seating in outdoor areas may be used for customer seating.

o Customers being served must be seated at a table.

o Customers are subject to a three-drink maximum for dine-in service at outdoor seating areas.

o Dine-in service at outdoor seating is permitted until 11:00 PM. Take-out and delivery service remain permissible after 11:00 PM.

o The use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited at outdoor dining facilities and indoors at casinos. In accordance with the Commonwealth’s Order dated July 1, 2020, face coverings must be worn at all times while in a casino.

• Except for the restriction found above, alcohol consumption and take-out sales of alcohol may continue subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Code, 47 P.S. §§ 1-101 – 10-1001, or other relevant Pennsylvania law.

• Events and gatherings of more than 25 persons indoors and more than 50 persons outdoors in Allegheny County are prohibited. This requirement does not apply to religious gatherings held by churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, or other places of worship. Religious institutions remain subject to any requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The department continues to track and investigate all cases of COVID-19. Due to the sheer volume of new cases, the department may not reach new cases within the first 24 hours as it has been in the past.

Individuals who have tested positive must isolate for a minimum of 10 days and close contacts must quarantine for at least 14 days since the last contact. The department has provided a resource for residents to know what to expect. The Isolation-Quarantine Basics document can be found on the county’s COVID-19 page (https://bit.ly/ACHDcovid-19).