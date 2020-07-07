Market House senior center to receive $51K in state grant

The City of Pittsburgh has received a total of $161,000 in grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Senior Community Grant Programs for updates to three local Healthy Active Living Centers (senior centers).

The grant funding will be utilized by the Departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation for physical and programmatic upgrades, including:

• $51,000 for the South Side Market House. The award for this project was a portion of the requested amount, so the departments will work with the center director to determine a project within the scope of the funding.

• $65,000 for the Hazelwood Healthy Active Living Center for the purchase of dining and lounge furniture, the installation of new warming kitchen counter-tops and cabinets, and new flooring throughout the program area.

• $45,000 for the Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center for the purchase of indoor dining and lounge furniture, one piece of fitness equipment, and outdoor site furniture.