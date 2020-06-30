ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Readshaw police background bill passes in House

 
June 30, 2020



A measure requiring law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough background investigation on potential new hires was approved by the state House of Representatives, state Rep. Harry Readshaw announced. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

“House Bill 1841 will make sure Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies have all the information they need to select the best candidates for police officer positions and I am pleased that it is one step closer to becoming law,” Rep. Readshaw said. “Not only does it require a hiring agency to review an applicant’s previous employment record before he or she can be hired, it also requires law enforcement agencies to keep records of the reason for a police officer’s separation from service. This includes criminal records, civil suits and any other ethical complaints against the officer.

“It is my hope that my legislation will foster trust in law enforcement agencies by ensuring they do not unknowingly hire an officer with a history of misconduct. It will also boost the integrity of police officers who serve the public with honor. I look forward to its consideration in the Senate.”

 
