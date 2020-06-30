PWSA extends water shutoff suspensions through August 1

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has extended the suspension on water shutoffs until August 1.

"Given the recent economic disruptions, some of our customers are experiencing unique financial hardships that may affect their ability to pay bills. We feel this action is appropriate to ensure that no one is without water service at this critical time," said PWSA Board Chair Paul Leger.

The board previously approved policies making it easier to access assistance programs by streamlining some processes through the end of 2020:

Participants enrolled in PWSA's monthly Bill Discount Program are no longer required to recertify their income with Dollar Energy Fund every twelve months.

Residential customers are no longer required to make sincere effort payments to access cash assistance grants through the end of this year.

"Access to clean water for hand washing and sanitation is essential to limiting the spread of the Coronavirus. We're committed to finding ways to help customers in need as we navigate through these challenging times together," said Executive Director Will Pickering.

While service will not be terminated during the extended period, customers will still be billed for water and wastewater services. Past-due balances will accrue if payment is not made and may result in service termination once the grace period comes to an end.

Customers who are unable to pay should call Customer Service at 412-255-2423 to explore payment plans and other assistance programs. A customer service representative can help set up a payment plan or discuss other assistance. More information on all available programs can be found on PWSA's website at pgh2o.com/cap.

PWSA's in-person billing and permit counters will remain closed until further notice. Bills can still be paid online, by mail, by phone, or at remote payment locations at 7 Eleven or Family Dollar stores using the PayNearMe service. Permit applications will be accepted by email at PermitInfo@pgh2o.com.