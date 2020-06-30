MWCDC seeking contractors for housing programs

MWCDC is seeking contractors and tradespeople (contractors) who are interested in providing services for MWCDC housing programs.

Contractors who complete and submit an Application Form at https://bit.ly/319YfaT will receive Requests for Proposals issued by MWCDC in regard to renovation work and sales of properties owned by MWCDC.

On the Application Form, contractors also may indicate their willingness to volunteer services and/or materials to support MWCDC's low-and-moderate income housing assistance and development programs.