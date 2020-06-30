Mayor call for transparency in release of police footage

Mayor William Peduto is calling for changes to state law to make it easier for city officials to quickly release footage from police body-worn cameras.

Last year Pittsburgh Police invested $10 million in new cameras for more than 900 officers. Yet, pursuant to existing law, city leaders are barred in most circumstances from immediately releasing body-worn camera footage to the public.

"Now more than ever cities need to show transparency and accountability for police actions, and city leaders across Pennsylvania need more power to share taxpayer-funded camera footage with the public as soon as possible. This is allowed in many states across the nation and should be here as well," Mayor Peduto said.

"Body-worn cameras are known to protect both the public and police by providing unfiltered checks on community-police interactions. Pittsburgh and other cities in the Commonwealth must be given the flexibility to quickly release such footage in designated situations in compliance with applicable law."