Grandview speed humps are now being made permanent

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is installing permanent asphalt speed humps on Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington.

The speed humps are intended to discourage motorists from speeding and to enhance pedestrian safety. Speed and volume data found 61 percent of motorists traveled over the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

Temporary rubber speed humps were installed in fall of 2019 and monitored for three months. The temporary speed humps were removed in January 2020. Data collected during the pilot period found motorists traveling over the speed limit was reduced to 32 percent.

Work was tentatively expected to begin on Monday, June 29 and was expected to last one to two days, weather permitting.

Those with questions about this project or other traffic calming projects may contact DOMI by email at trafficcalming@pittsburghpa.gov, or by calling 311. Learn more about this project and DOMI's Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program at www.pittsburghpa.gov/domi/traffic-calming.