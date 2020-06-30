Filling the Gap: City constructs final segment linking Great Allegheny Passage to Point State Park

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) initiated construction on the final segment of the “GAP to the Point” project. The project provides enhanced on-street bicycle accommodation extending the nationally renowned Great Allegheny Passage multiuse trail to Pittsburgh’s iconic Point State Park by way of the Central Business District.

This final leg will not only provide vital safety improvements to the more than 1,100 daily downtown bicycle commuters, but will also provide a safe continuous connection from the heart of Pittsburgh to downtown Washington, DC for the thousands of national visitors each year that complete the GAP ride between these two great cities.

This final segment extends from Stanwix Street at Third Avenue to Stanwix at Penn Avenue, then extending to Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue. The project provides a two-way cycle track and enhanced bus transit stop. The project includes bituminous milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement restoration, new curb ramps, curb and sidewalk repair, signing and pavement markings, associated signal upgrades and other improvements.

Construction began this week and will take approximately five months to complete. Hours of work are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane restrictions may occur maintaining, at a minimum, alternating lanes of through traffic.

The “GAP to the Point” project is a $927,000 federally-funded transportation enhancement. This phase comprises $758,000 of construction.

For more information on the project, contact the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure at DOMI@pittsburghpa.gov and see the project fact sheet at https://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/7875_GAP_to_the_Point_12_03_19.pdf