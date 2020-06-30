Trollies, buses to spend nights going over the Hilltop for two years

Port Authority of Allegheny County will be sending light rail vehicles and buses over E. Warrington and Arlington avenues overnight instead of using the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel for two years beginning July 6.

The detour will allow Wellington Power Corporation to replace lighting and cable in the transit tunnel. The contractor will be working overnight, seven days a week, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

In order for the work to be completed, the transit tunnel will need to be closed during these hours. Port Authority light rail vehicles and buses will be detoured through Allentown.

According to the Port Authority, the light rail vehicles will not be stopping along the detoured route through Beltzhoover and Allentown to ensure service is kept on schedule. Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected.

All inbound and outbound light rail service will travel through Allentown between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. The light rail vehicles will not be able to service Station Square Station. All other light rail stops will be served.

The Port Authority is providing a rail shuttle between First Avenue Station and Station Square Station. Riders traveling inbound and outbound to Station Square Station should exit at First Avenue Station and board the rail shuttle to Station Square Station.

Riders at Station Square Station who are traveling outbound towards the South Hills should board the rail shuttle to First Avenue Station where they can then transfer to a Red, Blue or Silver Line rail car.

Bus routes 39, 40, 41, 44, Y46, Y47, and Y49 will be detoured through Allentown for all inbound trips between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. All stops will be served.

Bus routes 39, 40, 41, 44, Y46, Y47, and Y49 will be detoured through the Wabash Tunnel for all outbound trips between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. All stops will be served.

Those who have any questions related to service, customer Service representatives are available at 412-442-2000 or on Twitter @PghTransitCare Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can also be reached via Live Chat on PortAuthority.org seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who have any questions related to the construction, should contact Port Authority's dedicated Customer Service Construction Information Line at 412-566-5544 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If a customer service representative is unable to take the call, leave a message and the call will be returned as quickly as possible.