Welcoming Pittsburgh Secures $500,000 Grant for COVID-19 Cash Assistance Program to Serve Vulnerable Immigrant Communities

The Mayor’s Office of Equity’s Welcoming Pittsburgh initiative has secured a $500,000 grant from Open Society Foundations for the COVID-19 Cash Assistance Program. The program will be run by local community organizations serving immigrant and refugee communities who will disburse funding to residents who did not receive a federal stimulus payment.

Money from the grant will go to Welcoming Pittsburgh’s local community partners to distribute directly to individuals and families in the communities they serve through an application process. Assisting in the creation of this fund were Acculturation for Justice, Access and Peace Outreach, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, Casa San Jose, Jewish Family & Children Services, and Union of African Communities. These community organizations may have additional services or programs available for those who need other kinds of support.

Those interested in the program should contact welcomingpgh@gmail.com for more information about applying or assistance with language access. Funds will be disbursed over the next several weeks on a first-come, first serve basis. No interviews are necessary to receive payment.