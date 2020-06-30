County Health Department closing bars/restaurants for eat-in service for one week

Recommendations include asking residents to stay-at-home

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen has announced additional mitigation measures are being taken in Allegheny County to further stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the county.

The new order calls for a one-week closure of bars, restaurants and casinos and the cancellation of all activities or events over 25 people for that same one-week time period. Food establishments may still offer take-out and delivery during that time period. The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

In addition to the order, Dr. Bogen also recommended a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents of the county. While not part of the order, limiting travel to necessities and other mitigation measures is intended to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our county.

"I know that people were angry and frustrated with recent developments including the surge in cases, the prior order and recommendations, as well as the state mask order," said Dr. Bogen. "I also realize that this newest order won't make any of that better but as Health Department Director, I am charged with protecting, promoting, and preserving the health and well-being of all county residents, particularly the most vulnerable. This is not a decision that I've made lightly but I believe it's necessary based on the new cases in the county and the community spread that is occurring."

This order is in addition to the restriction of on on-premises alcohol consumption at any business establishment in Allegheny County that was issued on Sunday.

The department continues to track and investigate all cases of COVID-19 and reminds residents to stay safe. Due to the sheer volume of new cases, the outreach from the department to positive cases and close contacts is taking longer than it has in the past. Those expecting to be contacted are asked to be patient. Regardless of whether you are a positive case or a close contact, the department has provided a resource for residents to know what to expect. The Isolation-Quarantine Basics document can be found on the county's COVID-19 page (https://bit.ly/ACHDcovid-19) and is also linked at https://www.alleghenycounty.us/uploadedFiles/Allegheny_Home/Health_Department/Resources/COVID-19/Docs/0702%20Isolation-Quarantine%20Basic%20Guidance.pdf