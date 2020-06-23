Peduto Administration to create LGBTQIA+ Commission

Mayor William Peduto's administration has forwarded legislation to City Council to create a permanent LGBTQIA+ Commission within City government.

The mayor created a LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council in 2016. Under legislation introduced to City Council an 11-member LGBTQIA+ Commission would be placed into the City Code, meet monthly, and advise City government on plans and policy recommendations to address challenges facing the LGBTQIA+ community.

"The City of Pittsburgh has long been a leader in protecting and preserving LGBTQIA+ rights, but our city, state and country still have a long way to go. Placing this commission into City Code will re-emphasize our commitment to fighting for the human rights deserved by all," Mayor William Peduto said.

"We are so proud that the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council of Pittsburgh will be making its transition into a commission, a commission geared to serve our LGBTQIA+ communities of Pittsburgh in ways that it has not before. The commission will usher in this 'new normal' we speak of after experiencing this COVID-19 pandemic, while unapologetically moving forward in ways to shift us into a city that values intersectional leadership," said a statement from the Advisory Council.

Mayor Peduto is making an open call for those interested in becoming commission members. If the commission is finally approved by Council, those interested in joining may email the City at lgbtqia@pittsburghpa.gov.

Under the legislation, the commission would have the following roles:

1. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall conduct studies and analyses, seek out best practices, and develop action plans to address challenges facing LGBTQIA+ residents and visitors of Pittsburgh.

2. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall serve as a conduit between members of the LGBTIQA+ community and the City of Pittsburgh and connect residents with services.

3. The commission shall engage with members of the LGBTQIA+ community regularly.

4. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall work with city departments, bureaus, agencies, and authorities to assist in the creation of cultural competency training opportunities.

5. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall conduct outreach to city departments, bureaus, agencies, and authorities and external organizations and provide information and resources pertaining to the needs of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

6. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall develop outreach and advocacy programming in an effort to create a more inclusive and equitable city for LGBTIQA+ residents and visitors, especially people of color and transgender individuals.