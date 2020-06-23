Mayor Peduto names Community Task Force on Police Reform

Mayor William Peduto named the Pittsburgh Community Task Force on Police Reform, which is part of his commitment to President Obama's MBK Alliance Pledge.

We are committed to "engage your communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in your review." This task force will bring their diverse background and unique lens to the work to review current police practices, police-community-relations, state of safety in our communities, and work to deliver recommendations and implementation plans to the mayor by the fall.

"This task force is made up of representatives from diverse stakeholder communities and will put our neighbors' voices at the center of the conversation of police reform since that is the key to making real and sustained change. I'm confident that they will develop people-oriented solutions that make Pittsburgh a better place for all, especially in our black communities," Mayor Peduto said.

The members of the Pittsburgh Community Task Force on Police Reform are:

Dr. Quintin Bullock - President of CCAC, co-chair

Valerie McDonald Roberts - Former elected official and Chief of Pittsburgh Bureau of Neighborhood Empowerment, co-chair

Brandi Fisher - President and CEO, Alliance for Police Accountability

Sharon Werner - Former Chief of Staff to Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, and Chief Counsel at PNC Bank

Richard Garland - Assistant Professor, Pitt Graduate School of Public Health and Founder of One Vision One Life

Tim Stevens - Chairman, Black Political Empowerment Project

Monica Ruiz - Executive Director, Casa San Jose

Amanda Green Hawkins - United Steelworkers, former Allegheny County Councilperson

Patricia Leftwich - Community advocate

Sylvia Fields - Executive Director, Eden Hall Foundation

Bobbi Watt Geer - CEO, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Camille Redman - Community advocate

Tony Beltran - President and CEO, Pittsburgh Mercy

Alexander Cash - Community advocate

Dr. Angela Reynolds - CEO, YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh

David Harris - Professor, Pitt School of Law, Focused on Police Behavior, Law Enforcement, and Race

Nathaniel Yap - Community advocate